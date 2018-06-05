Breaking News

Clotele Hardy Brantley, Jameria Moore and Marshell Jackson Hatcher are running for judicial seats in Jefferson County, Alabama. They're also best friends.
    Friends fighting for justice in Alabama

These three friends are on the ballot in Alabama's primary, and they're in good company: More than 70 black women are running for office this year.
