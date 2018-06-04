Supreme Court ruling fuels debate on gay rights

Breaking News

Conservative Christian baker Jack Phillips waves to supporters outside the Supreme Court building December 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. Craig and Mullins filed a complaint with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission after conservative Christian baker Jack Phillips refused to sell them a wedding cake for their same-sex ceremony..Photo by Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press (Newscom TagID: sipaphotosseven621897.jpg) [Photo via Newscom]
The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake to celebrate the marriage of a same-sex couple because of a religious objection. CNN's Jessica Schneider reports.
Source: CNN