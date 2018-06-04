Breaking News
Supreme Court ruling fuels debate on gay rights
The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake to celebrate the marriage of a same-sex couple because of a religious objection. CNN's Jessica Schneider reports.
The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake to celebrate the marriage of a same-sex couple because of a religious objection. CNN's Jessica Schneider reports.
