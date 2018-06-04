Aide sought used Trump hotel mattress for Pruitt

House Democrats are asking to subpoena records that they think will show that Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt used his staff to run personal errands, including trying to buy a used mattress from the Trump International Hotel in Washington during his controversial apartment search.
