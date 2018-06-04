Aide sought used Trump hotel mattress for Pruitt

Breaking News

In this May 16, 2018, photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appears before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pruitt claimed credit for pollution cleanups done mostly by the Obama administration while flubbing facts about his 2017 condo deal and blaming underlings for his ethical woes. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
House Democrats are asking to subpoena records that they think will show that Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt used his staff to run personal errands, including trying to buy a used mattress from the Trump International Hotel in Washington during his controversial apartment search.
