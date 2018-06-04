Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Reporter to Sanders: How can we believe you?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Reporter to Sanders: How can we believe you?

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders won't answer questions from reporters about President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Source: CNN

Sarah Sanders (15 Videos)

See More

Reporter to Sanders: How can we believe you?

Newsroom

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders won't answer questions from reporters about President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Source: CNN