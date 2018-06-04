Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Sanders: President has no need for a pardon

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sanders: President has no need for a pardon

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to questions surrounding President Donald Trump's comments that he has the right to pardon himself.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (16 Videos)

See More

Sanders: President has no need for a pardon

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to questions surrounding President Donald Trump's comments that he has the right to pardon himself.
Source: CNN