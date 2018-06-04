Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Wrong name screw-ups
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Wrong name screw-ups
Rudy Giuliani called a TV host by wrong name.
Jeanne Moos
reports on erroneous Todds, Tims and Blitzes.
Source: CNN
Quirky world of Jeanne Moos (15 Videos)
Wrong name screw-ups
Baseball crowd boos Giuliani
Trump's list of nicknames is still expanding
Cameraman to Cohen: You gonna flip on Trump?
Is Trump saying 'big league' or 'bigly'?
These royal wedding items will freak you out
Trump's possible Nobel Prize nomination mocked
Trump's habit of twisting his arms
J.K. Rowling disses Trump's giant signature
The man next to Ivanka looks eerily like Trump
Rosenstein sets record straight on his name
What happened to Trump and Macron's tree?
Fox to Trump: We could talk all day, but ...
Sean Spicer helps reveal Melania wax figure
Touchy-feely Trump and Macron
Barack Obama makes Melania Trump smile
See More
Wrong name screw-ups
Rudy Giuliani called a TV host by wrong name.
Jeanne Moos
reports on erroneous Todds, Tims and Blitzes.
Source: CNN