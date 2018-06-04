Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Mick Mulvaney: I'll side with DOJ over Macron

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mick Mulvaney: I'll side with DOJ over Macron

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney talks to CNN's Jake Tapper about the Trump administration's decision to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on US allies.
Source: CNN

Trump and trade (15 Videos)

See More

Mick Mulvaney: I'll side with DOJ over Macron

The Lead

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney talks to CNN's Jake Tapper about the Trump administration's decision to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on US allies.
Source: CNN