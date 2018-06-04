Anchor unravels 'hydra' of lies in Trump letter

Breaking News

CNN's John Berman breaks down President Trump's legal team's previous claim that the President didn't dictate a statement put out about Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 meeting with Russians at Trump Tower, which was proven to be untrue in a confidential letter sent to special counsel Robert Mueller by Trump's former lawyer John Dowd and Jay Sekulow.
