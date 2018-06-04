Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
GOP senator to Trump: I'd hire new lawyer
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
GOP senator to Trump: I'd hire new lawyer
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) tells CNN's Manu Raju he'd "hire a new lawyer" if he were president and had a lawyer who said he could pardon himself.
Source: CNN
Rudy Giuliani (16 Videos)
GOP senator to Trump: I'd hire new lawyer
Giuliani: Trump probably has power to pardon himself
Giuliani: Our recollections keep changing
Giuliani booed by Yankee fans on his birthday
CNN anchor presses Giuliani on Mueller probe
Giuliani reveals proposed Mueller interview topics
Giuliani: Clapper and Brennan are 2 clowns
Giuliani suggests new Mueller probe timeline
Giuliani gets upset when challenged with his own words
Giuliani: The president will not lie
Giuliani says Mueller agreed to limit interview
Giuliani: Mueller said he can't indict Trump
Giuliani: We didn't get Hillary treatment
Giuliani says he's not an expert on facts yet
Late night roasts Giuliani after interview
Giuliani: Payment made to resolve allegation
Trump: Giuliani will 'get his facts straight'
See More
GOP senator to Trump: I'd hire new lawyer
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) tells CNN's Manu Raju he'd "hire a new lawyer" if he were president and had a lawyer who said he could pardon himself.
Source: CNN