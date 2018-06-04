Breaking News

    GOP senator to Trump: I'd hire new lawyer

GOP senator to Trump: I'd hire new lawyer

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) tells CNN's Manu Raju he'd "hire a new lawyer" if he were president and had a lawyer who said he could pardon himself.
