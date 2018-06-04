Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

California elections 2018 Democrats jungle primary marquez pkg_00012523
California elections 2018 Democrats jungle primary marquez pkg_00012523

    JUST WATCHED

    California Democrats have a big problem in 2018

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

California Democrats have a big problem in 2018

California Democrats are concerned that a Democrat may not be on the ballot in key house races due to the state's "jungle primary." CNN's Miguel Marquez explains.
Source: CNN

2018 Midterm Elections (15 Videos)

See More

California Democrats have a big problem in 2018

The Lead

California Democrats are concerned that a Democrat may not be on the ballot in key house races due to the state's "jungle primary." CNN's Miguel Marquez explains.
Source: CNN