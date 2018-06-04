Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
California Democrats have a big problem in 2018
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
California Democrats have a big problem in 2018
California Democrats are concerned that a Democrat may not be on the ballot in key house races due to the state's "jungle primary." CNN's Miguel Marquez explains.
Source: CNN
2018 Midterm Elections (15 Videos)
California Democrats have a big problem in 2018
Blankenship blames Trump for loss
3 names you need to know today
Trump: If Dems win midterms, I'll be impeached
Devin Nunes' constituents divided over his job
Trump's political brawl seeps into Senate race
Kasich: Democrats are more energized in 2018
Zuckerberg: Someone trying to disrupt midterms
How politics could change in 2018
Candidate: A 'misogynist-in-chief' drives us
Both parties set to use immigration as major 2018 election issue
Key races to watch in the Senate in 2018
Why the 2018 midterm elections matter
Trump claims Mueller team will meddle in midterms
A closer look at toss-up House races
See More
California Democrats have a big problem in 2018
The Lead
California Democrats are concerned that a Democrat may not be on the ballot in key house races due to the state's "jungle primary." CNN's Miguel Marquez explains.
Source: CNN