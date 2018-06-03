Bharara: D'Souza not treated unfairly

Preet Bharara, the former US attorney for the Southern District of New York who was fired by President Trump, offers his thoughts on Trump's pardoning of Dinesh D'Souza, a conservative author and filmmaker who was charged by Bharara for campaign finance fraud.
