Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Bharara: D'Souza not treated unfairly

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Bharara: D'Souza not treated unfairly

Preet Bharara, the former US attorney for the Southern District of New York who was fired by President Trump, offers his thoughts on Trump's pardoning of Dinesh D'Souza, a conservative author and filmmaker who was charged by Bharara for campaign finance fraud.
Source: CNN

Controversial pardons and commutations (16 Videos)

See More

Bharara: D'Souza not treated unfairly

State of the Union

Preet Bharara, the former US attorney for the Southern District of New York who was fired by President Trump, offers his thoughts on Trump's pardoning of Dinesh D'Souza, a conservative author and filmmaker who was charged by Bharara for campaign finance fraud.
Source: CNN