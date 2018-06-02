Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Joshua Holt, who was recently released from a prison in Venezuela, in the Oval Office of the White House, Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Joshua Holt, who was recently released from a prison in Venezuela, in the Oval Office of the White House, Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

    JUST WATCHED

    NYT: Trump lawyers make case in memo to Mueller

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

NYT: Trump lawyers make case in memo to Mueller

President Donald Trump's legal team sent a confidential letter to special counsel Robert Mueller arguing why the president can't illegally obstruct justice, because, the Constitution allows him to, "if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon," the New York Times reports. CNN reported the existence of the letter last week and that it raised constitutional objections to requiring the President's testimony.
Source: CNN

Robert Mueller's investigation (15 Videos)

See More

NYT: Trump lawyers make case in memo to Mueller

Newsroom

President Donald Trump's legal team sent a confidential letter to special counsel Robert Mueller arguing why the president can't illegally obstruct justice, because, the Constitution allows him to, "if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon," the New York Times reports. CNN reported the existence of the letter last week and that it raised constitutional objections to requiring the President's testimony.
Source: CNN