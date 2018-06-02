NYT: Trump lawyers make case in memo to Mueller

President Donald Trump's legal team sent a confidential letter to special counsel Robert Mueller arguing why the president can't illegally obstruct justice, because, the Constitution allows him to, "if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon," the New York Times reports. CNN reported the existence of the letter last week and that it raised constitutional objections to requiring the President's testimony.
