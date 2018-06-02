Breaking News

James Mattis, US Secretary of Defense, speaks during the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue Asia Security Summit in Singapore, on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Mattis blasted Chinas deployment of military assets in the South China Sea, expanding the Trump administrations criticism of the country amid a continued dispute over trade. Photographer: Paul Miller/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Mattis: America is in the Indo-Pacific to stay

Mattis: America is in the Indo-Pacific to stay

While giving a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, US Defense Secretary James Mattis declared that the US does not plan to abandon its role in the Indo-Pacific region.
Source: CNN

