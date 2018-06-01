WaPo: Prosecutors interview Comey as they investigate McCabe
Investigators from the D.C. US Attorney's Office interviewed former FBI director James Comey as part of a probe into whether his deputy, Andrew McCabe, broke the law by lying to federal agents, according to the Washington Post.
