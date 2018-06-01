Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

nk official kim yong chol trump
nk official kim yong chol trump

    JUST WATCHED

    N. Korean official departs WH after meeting

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

N. Korean official departs WH after meeting

Kim Jong Un's top aide Kim Yong Chol departs the White House after a historic meeting with President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and North Korea (15 Videos)

See More

N. Korean official departs WH after meeting

Newsroom

Kim Jong Un's top aide Kim Yong Chol departs the White House after a historic meeting with President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN