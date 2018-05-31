Breaking News

    Trump issues pardon and teases more to come

President Donald Trump told reporters that he is considering pardoning Martha Stewart and commuting former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich's sentence. This comes after the president announced the pardon of conservative pundit Dinesh D'Souza. CNN's Jim Acosta reports.
