Dinesh D'souza speaks at CPAC 2016 conference, March 5, 2016 in National Harbor, Maryland to promote his new film called The Secret History Of The Democratic Party (Photo by Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto) (Photo by NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
    Trump announces plans to pardon Dinesh D'Souza

President Trump announced he will grant a full pardon to Dinesh D'Souza, the conservative author and filmmaker who pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance laws in 2014.
