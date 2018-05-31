Trump announces plans to pardon Dinesh D'Souza

Breaking News
President Trump announced he will grant a full pardon to Dinesh D'Souza, the conservative author and filmmaker who pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance laws in 2014.
