Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
White House: No one defending Roseanne tweets
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Trump is not defending Roseanne Barr's comments with his response, but is instead pointing out the "hypocrisy" of the media.
Newsroom
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Trump is not defending Roseanne Barr's comments with his response, but is instead pointing out the "hypocrisy" of the media.
Source: CNN