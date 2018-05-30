Van Jones: Trump missed an opportunity to lead

CNN's Van Jones criticizes President Trump for his response to the cancellation of "Roseanne," saying the President missed an opportunity to address the hurt caused by Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former top aide to President Barack Obama.
