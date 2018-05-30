Breaking News

Heckler at Trump rally goes after Jim Acosta continuously.
    Heckler yells 'scumbag' to media at Trump rally

At a campaign-style rally, President Donald Trump egged the crowd on to heckle the media. CNN's Jim Acosta describes his experience.
Source: CNN

