Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump takes batting practice at White House
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump takes batting practice at White House
During the annual White House Sports Fitness Day, President Donald Trump takes a turn in the batting cage.
Source: CNN
White House happenings (10 Videos)
Trump takes batting practice at White House
Historic White House tree is coming down
Boy demands apology from Mike Pence
Trump pardons Drumstick the turkey
Halloween comes to the White House
Trump to kids: How does the press treat you?
Intruder attempts to breach White House
Melania Trump tends White House garden
Melania Trump moves into the White House
The Trumps host their first Easter Egg Roll
Trump, first lady honor military mothers
See More
Trump takes batting practice at White House
During the annual White House Sports Fitness Day, President Donald Trump takes a turn in the batting cage.
Source: CNN