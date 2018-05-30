Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump batting cage white house fitness day _00000000
trump batting cage white house fitness day _00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump takes batting practice at White House

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump takes batting practice at White House

During the annual White House Sports Fitness Day, President Donald Trump takes a turn in the batting cage.
Source: CNN

White House happenings (10 Videos)

See More

Trump takes batting practice at White House

During the annual White House Sports Fitness Day, President Donald Trump takes a turn in the batting cage.
Source: CNN