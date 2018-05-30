Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
This kid's question made Sanders choke up
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
This kid's question made Sanders choke up
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders got emotional while answering a child's question on how the Trump administration will create safe school environments and prevent future school shootings.
Source: CNN
Sarah Sanders (15 Videos)
This kid's question made Sanders choke up
Sarah Sanders defends White House staffers
White House: Comey a 'disgraced partisan hack'
Sarah Sanders challenged on pre-election tweet
Sanders spars with reporter over press access
Sarah Sanders tweet raises questions
Acosta to Sanders: A Democratic wave coming?
Sanders on Rosenstein: No announcements
Reporter asks if Trump considered resigning
Sanders, reporter spar on Trump's NFL comments
Acosta presses Sanders on Russia 'toughness'
Sarah Huckabee Sanders replaces Sean Spicer
Sanders: Trump believes he can fire Mueller
Sarah Huckabee Sanders: New role an honor
SE Cupp slams Sarah Sanders: I'm sick of this
Who is Sarah Huckabee Sanders?
See More
This kid's question made Sanders choke up
Newsroom
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders got emotional while answering a child's question on how the Trump administration will create safe school environments and prevent future school shootings.
Source: CNN