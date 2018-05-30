Breaking News

sarah sanders kid split
sarah sanders kid split

    This kid's question made Sanders choke up

This kid's question made Sanders choke up

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders got emotional while answering a child's question on how the Trump administration will create safe school environments and prevent future school shootings.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders got emotional while answering a child's question on how the Trump administration will create safe school environments and prevent future school shootings.
