Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Book: Drug company knew early about opioid abuse
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Book: Drug company knew early about opioid abuse
Barry Meier, author of "Pain Killer," speaks with Christiane Amanpour about the opioid epidemic ravaging America -- as well as what the pharma companies knew, and when they knew it.
Source: CNN
Amanpour (12 Videos)
Book: Drug company knew early about opioid abuse
Target of Iran's hard-liners now in hiding
From refugee to Pulitzer-winning novelist
'Daily Show' host on Obama vs. Trump
"God Save Texas": Larry Wright goes home again
North Korea summit: "Welcome to Diplomacy 101"
U.S. is "playing with fire" over China trade
Wim Wenders' intimate portrait of Pope Francis
Pres. Moon "betting the farm" on Korea talks
Stealing the spotlight at the royal wedding
Former UK official: N. Koreans are studying Trump
Starbucks, 'Roseanne' and race in America
See More
Book: Drug company knew early about opioid abuse
Amanpour
Barry Meier, author of "Pain Killer," speaks with Christiane Amanpour about the opioid epidemic ravaging America -- as well as what the pharma companies knew, and when they knew it.
Source: CNN