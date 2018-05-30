Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Book: Drug company knew early about opioid abuse

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Book: Drug company knew early about opioid abuse

Barry Meier, author of "Pain Killer," speaks with Christiane Amanpour about the opioid epidemic ravaging America -- as well as what the pharma companies knew, and when they knew it.
Source: CNN

Amanpour (12 Videos)

See More

Book: Drug company knew early about opioid abuse

Amanpour

Barry Meier, author of "Pain Killer," speaks with Christiane Amanpour about the opioid epidemic ravaging America -- as well as what the pharma companies knew, and when they knew it.
Source: CNN