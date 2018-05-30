Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Schlapp, anchor spar over Trump's spy claims

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Schlapp, anchor spar over Trump's spy claims

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union and Donald Trump supporter, tells CNN's Alisyn Camerota he believes the FBI planted a spy in the 2016 Trump campaign.
Source: CNN

Trump's spy claims (10 Videos)

See More

Schlapp, anchor spar over Trump's spy claims

New Day

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union and Donald Trump supporter, tells CNN's Alisyn Camerota he believes the FBI planted a spy in the 2016 Trump campaign.
Source: CNN