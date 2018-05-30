Kim Kardashian meeting with Trump officials

Breaking News
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Kim Kardashian West will meet with officials, including senior adviser Jared Kushner, at the White House on Wednesday to discuss prison reform, a person familiar with the plans says.
Source: HLN
