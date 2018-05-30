Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Kim Kardashian-West speaks at The Girls' Lounge dinner, giving visibility to women at Advertising Week 2016, at Pier 60 on September 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Girls' Lounge)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Kim Kardashian-West speaks at The Girls' Lounge dinner, giving visibility to women at Advertising Week 2016, at Pier 60 on September 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Girls' Lounge)

    JUST WATCHED

    Kim Kardashian meeting with Trump officials

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kim Kardashian meeting with Trump officials

Kim Kardashian West will meet with officials, including senior adviser Jared Kushner, at the White House on Wednesday to discuss prison reform, a person familiar with the plans says.
Source: HLN

The Kardashians (16 Videos)

See More

Kim Kardashian meeting with Trump officials

Kim Kardashian West will meet with officials, including senior adviser Jared Kushner, at the White House on Wednesday to discuss prison reform, a person familiar with the plans says.
Source: HLN