Donald Trump
    Trump signs bill to help terminally ill patients

Surrounded by patients and families who will be impacted by the legislation, President Trump signed the "Right to Try Act," a measure aimed at helping terminally ill patients access drug treatments that are yet to be fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Source: CNN

