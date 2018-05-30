Trump signs bill to help terminally ill patients

Surrounded by patients and families who will be impacted by the legislation, President Trump signed the "Right to Try Act," a measure aimed at helping terminally ill patients access drug treatments that are yet to be fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Surrounded by patients and families who will be impacted by the legislation, President Trump signed the "Right to Try Act," a measure aimed at helping terminally ill patients access drug treatments that are yet to be fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration.