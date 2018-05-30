Breaking News

12:15PM THE PRESIDENT signs S. 204, the "Right to Try Act"South Court Auditorium In-House Pool Spray
    Boy tries to hug Trump during bill signing

A young boy made multiple attempts to hug President Trump and he signed the "Right to Try Act."
