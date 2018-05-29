Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Baldwin: Trump's tweets should not be normalized

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Baldwin: Trump's tweets should not be normalized

CNN's Brooke Baldwin breaks down President Trump's latest Twitter tirade in which he railed against special counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and Twitter (16 Videos)

See More

Baldwin: Trump's tweets should not be normalized

Newsroom

CNN's Brooke Baldwin breaks down President Trump's latest Twitter tirade in which he railed against special counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation.
Source: CNN