Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Baldwin: Trump's tweets should not be normalized
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Baldwin: Trump's tweets should not be normalized
CNN's
Brooke Baldwin
breaks down President Trump's latest Twitter tirade in which he railed against special counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and Twitter (16 Videos)
Baldwin: Trump's tweets should not be normalized
These are the highlights of Trump's Twitter habit
Does Trump purposely include typos in tweets?
Yes, President Trump just retweeted Kanye West
Trump unloads on Twitter at Comey
Maggie Haberman responds after Trump attack
These are Trump's deleted tweets
Trump tweets photo from GOP leadership dinner
What Trump's tweets taught us in 2017
Stelter: Trump's tweet on CNN is crazy talk
Clapper on tweets: Trump is his own worst enemy
Trump slams Oprah, calls her insecure
Trump slams FBI's handling of tip on shooter
Trump explains tweets on his mental state
Trump: I'm a very stable genius
How Trump should be using Twitter
Trump lashes out at top leaders of his own FBI
See More
Baldwin: Trump's tweets should not be normalized
Newsroom
CNN's
Brooke Baldwin
breaks down President Trump's latest Twitter tirade in which he railed against special counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation.
Source: CNN