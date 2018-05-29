Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Rep. Garrett's emotional retirement message
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Rep. Garrett's emotional retirement message
Rep. Tom Garrett (R-VA) said he won't run for re-election this year because he wants to seek treatment for alcoholism, becoming the 44th Republican in the House to retire ahead of the 2018 elections.
Source: Thomas Garrett Campaign
Congress shake-up (9 Videos)
Rep. Garrett's emotional retirement message
Rep. Tim Murphy to resign sooner than planned
Prominent GOP member will not seek re-election
President Trump has his first 2020 challenger
Kasich downplays GOP wins: 'long way' to 2018
Trump praises Handel for special election win
Gianforte: 'I made a mistake, I'm sorry'
Cruz rallies to keep Republican seat in Kansas
Meet two of Congress's freshman class presidents
See More
Rep. Garrett's emotional retirement message
Rep. Tom Garrett (R-VA) said he won't run for re-election this year because he wants to seek treatment for alcoholism, becoming the 44th Republican in the House to retire ahead of the 2018 elections.
Source: Thomas Garrett Campaign