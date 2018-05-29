Rep. Garrett's emotional retirement message

Breaking News

Rep. Tom Garrett (R-VA) said he won't run for re-election this year because he wants to seek treatment for alcoholism, becoming the 44th Republican in the House to retire ahead of the 2018 elections.
