Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Lawmaker won't call US asylum for immigrants

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lawmaker won't call US asylum for immigrants

Rep. Jeff Denham (R-CA) says immigrants from Central America who are seeking asylum should travel to the next safest country, even if it is not the United States.
Source: CNN

US Immigration (17 Videos)

See More

Lawmaker won't call US asylum for immigrants

Newsroom

Rep. Jeff Denham (R-CA) says immigrants from Central America who are seeking asylum should travel to the next safest country, even if it is not the United States.
Source: CNN