Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Missouri governor resigns amid scandals

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Missouri governor resigns amid scandals

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced his resignation amid scandals involving separate allegations of invasion of privacy and campaign finance violations.
Source: KTVI

Eric Greitens (6 Videos)

See More

Missouri governor resigns amid scandals

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced his resignation amid scandals involving separate allegations of invasion of privacy and campaign finance violations.
Source: KTVI