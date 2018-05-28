Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Commentator compares policy to slavery
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Commentator compares policy to slavery
CNN commentator Symone Sanders compared a newly-implemented immigration policy separating illegal immigrant families to what the US did during slavery.
Source: CNN
US Immigration (14 Videos)
Commentator compares policy to slavery
US lost track of over 1,400 immigrant children
Border officials change account of shooting
Trump: Breaking up families because of Dems
Sanctuary cities: What you need to know
This GOP candidate touts a 'deportation bus'
Cuomo fact-checks Trump's claim on immigration
Fact check: Dems to blame for separating immigrant families?
Undocumented immigrant shot, killed by officer
Veteran who served in Afghanistan deported
Families held after border crossing
Why immigration is so hard to solve
Deported US Army vet believed he was a citizen
States decry census citizenship question
Hiding from ICE inside a California safe house
See More
Commentator compares policy to slavery
The Lead
CNN commentator Symone Sanders compared a newly-implemented immigration policy separating illegal immigrant families to what the US did during slavery.
Source: CNN