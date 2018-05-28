Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
CNN analyst: Giuliani recommending obstruction
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
CNN analyst: Giuliani recommending obstruction
CNN's Paul Callan discusses Rudy Giuliani's interview with CNN, stating that Giuliani is "getting perilously close to stating things that are unethical for an attorney to state."
Source: CNN
Rudy Giuliani (15 Videos)
CNN analyst: Giuliani recommending obstruction
Giuliani: Clapper and Brennan are 2 clowns
Giuliani reveals proposed Mueller interview topics
Giuliani: The president will not lie
Giuliani says Mueller agreed to limit interview
Giuliani: Mueller said he can't indict Trump
Giuliani: We didn't get Hillary treatment
Giuliani says he's not an expert on facts yet
Late night roasts Giuliani after interview
Giuliani: Payment made to resolve allegation
Trump: Giuliani will 'get his facts straight'
Giuliani rips special counsel's investigation
Trump: We're not changing any story
Who is Rudy Giuliani?
Rudy Giuliani explains why Trump fired Comey
Rudy Giuliani joins Trump's legal team
See More
CNN analyst: Giuliani recommending obstruction
Newsroom
CNN's Paul Callan discusses Rudy Giuliani's interview with CNN, stating that Giuliani is "getting perilously close to stating things that are unethical for an attorney to state."
Source: CNN