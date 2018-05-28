Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
President Trump lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to commemorate Memorial Day.
Source: CNN
Military (14 Videos)
Trump lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Is the A-10 headed for the graveyard?
New strains on U.S. bases in Japan
Rescue mission underway for US service members
Navy ship makes historic launch, landing
See THAAD missile hit mid-air target
Camera explores inside sunken USS Arizona
Navy's new 'Excalibur' weapon tested
US Navy commissions newest littoral combat ship
Navy's newest ship USS Zumwalt commissioned
US Navy launches new warship
Navy warship tested against 10,000-pound explosive
Navy's $3B stealth warship sets sail
Trump says fighter jet is too expensive (2016)
See More
Trump lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
President Trump lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to commemorate Memorial Day.
Source: CNN