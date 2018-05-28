Breaking News

    Administration loses nearly 1,500 migrant kids

Administration loses nearly 1,500 migrant kids

Attorney General Jeff Sessions' zero-tolerance policy on illegal immigration is under scrutiny after an official with the Department of Health and Human Services admitted that the agency lost track of nearly 1,500 migrant children who were placed in sponsor homes. CNN's Rosa Flores reports.
Administration loses nearly 1,500 migrant kids

