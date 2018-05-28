Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Chelsea Clinton slams Ivanka over Trump support
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Chelsea Clinton slams Ivanka over Trump support
Chelsea Clinton took a jab at Ivanka Trump in an interview with The Guardian for supporting President Trump, saying Ivanka should be responsible for supporting her father.
Source: CNN
Ivanka Trump (15 Videos)
Chelsea Clinton slams Ivanka over Trump support
Ivanka Trump, Mnuchin unveil embassy plaque
Panelist: Ivanka helps make Trump look better
Sources: FBI investigating Ivanka Trump deal
NYT: Trump using Kelly to push out Ivanka
Ivanka Trump's role at the White House
Blumenthal on Kushner: No business being in WH
Top secret vs. secret: What Kushner can't see
Ivanka Trump found this question inappropriate
Ivanka Trump practices diplomacy at Olympics
Ivanka Trump heads to South Korea for Olympics
Ivanka Trump: Tax reform 'critically important'
What Melinda Gates told Ivanka Trump about paid leave
Ivanka Trump: Human trafficking unacceptable
Ivanka Trump sits in for dad at G20 meeting
Trump praises Ivanka's work at G20 event
See More
Chelsea Clinton slams Ivanka over Trump support
Chelsea Clinton took a jab at Ivanka Trump in an interview with The Guardian for supporting President Trump, saying Ivanka should be responsible for supporting her father.
Source: CNN