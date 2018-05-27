Santorum: Missing migrant kids are not lost

Breaking News

During a CNN panel debate on reports that nearly 1,500 children of migrants were separated from their parents, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) said calling the children lost is hyperbole meant to create an issue where there isn't one, other than bureaucracy isn't working well.
