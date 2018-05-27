Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Teacher mails Trump's letter back with edits

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Teacher mails Trump's letter back with edits

Yvonne Mason, a retired English teacher, received a letter from President Trump and returned it to the White House with edits and corrections.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Teacher mails Trump's letter back with edits

Yvonne Mason, a retired English teacher, received a letter from President Trump and returned it to the White House with edits and corrections.
Source: CNN