Teacher mails Trump's letter back with edits
Teacher mails Trump's letter back with edits
Yvonne Mason, a retired English teacher, received a letter from President Trump and returned it to the White House with edits and corrections.
Source: CNN
Teacher mails Trump's letter back with edits
Teacher mails Trump's letter back with edits
Yvonne Mason, a retired English teacher, received a letter from President Trump and returned it to the White House with edits and corrections.
Source: CNN