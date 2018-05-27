Breaking News

S. Korean President Moon Jae-in
S. Korean President Moon Jae-in

    S. Korea: N. Korea committed to denuclearization

S. Korea: N. Korea committed to denuclearization

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un remains committed to denuclearization and an end to the Korean War after a surprise meeting between the two leaders.
Source: CNN

Newsroom

