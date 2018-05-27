Breaking News

A Central American migrant boy travelling in the "Migrant Via Crucis" caravan removes sand of his shoes during a demonstration at the US/Mexico Border at Tijuana's beaches, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 29, 2018. - The US has threatened to arrest around 100 Central American migrants if they try to sneak in from the US-Mexico border where they have gathered, prompting President Donald Trump to order troop reinforcements on the frontier. (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images)
    US lost track of over 1,400 immigrant children

The federal government has placed thousands of unaccompanied immigrant children in the homes of sponsors, but last year it couldn't account for nearly 1,500 of them according to an official with the department of Health and Human Services. CNN's Tal Kopan reports.
