US lost track of over 1,400 immigrant children

The federal government has placed thousands of unaccompanied immigrant children in the homes of sponsors, but last year it couldn't account for nearly 1,500 of them according to an official with the department of Health and Human Services. CNN's Tal Kopan reports.
