Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump at White House 5-28-18
Trump at White House 5-28-18

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: North Korea talks going very well

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: North Korea talks going very well

President Donald Trump comments on the fate of his summit with North Korea days after he canceled the meeting.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and North Korea (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: North Korea talks going very well

Newsroom

President Donald Trump comments on the fate of his summit with North Korea days after he canceled the meeting.
Source: CNN