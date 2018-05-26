Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NS Slug: FL: PUBLIX DIE-IN HELD AGAINST CANDIDATE ADAM PUTNAM Synopsis: Footage of several Marjory Stoneman Douglas students participating in a protest at a Coral Springs, FL Publix Video Shows: - Footage of several Marjory Stoneman Douglas students participating in a protest at a Coral Springs, FL Publix by drawing chalk outlines in the parking lot and lied down for exactly 12 minutes in the store. - MSD student David Hogg called for a boycott of Publix due to them donating to gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam, who has an "A" rating from the NRA. Keywords: FLORIDA PUBLIX PROTEST NRA GUN SUPPORT
NS Slug: FL: PUBLIX DIE-IN HELD AGAINST CANDIDATE ADAM PUTNAM Synopsis: Footage of several Marjory Stoneman Douglas students participating in a protest at a Coral Springs, FL Publix Video Shows: - Footage of several Marjory Stoneman Douglas students participating in a protest at a Coral Springs, FL Publix by drawing chalk outlines in the parking lot and lied down for exactly 12 minutes in the store. - MSD student David Hogg called for a boycott of Publix due to them donating to gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam, who has an "A" rating from the NRA. Keywords: FLORIDA PUBLIX PROTEST NRA GUN SUPPORT

    JUST WATCHED

    Protesters hold 'die-in' at grocery store

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Protesters hold 'die-in' at grocery store

Publix has suspended its political contributions as it re-evaluates its giving processes, the national grocery chain said in a statement. The announcement comes days after Parkland student activist David Hogg called for a "die-in" at the grocery store to protest its support for a Florida gubernatorial candidate backed by the National Rifle Association.
Source: CNN

Parkland students speak out (7 Videos)

See More

Protesters hold 'die-in' at grocery store

Publix has suspended its political contributions as it re-evaluates its giving processes, the national grocery chain said in a statement. The announcement comes days after Parkland student activist David Hogg called for a "die-in" at the grocery store to protest its support for a Florida gubernatorial candidate backed by the National Rifle Association.
Source: CNN