Protesters hold 'die-in' at grocery store

Publix has suspended its political contributions as it re-evaluates its giving processes, the national grocery chain said in a statement. The announcement comes days after Parkland student activist David Hogg called for a "die-in" at the grocery store to protest its support for a Florida gubernatorial candidate backed by the National Rifle Association.
