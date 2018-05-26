Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: House Science, Space and Technology Committee member Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) questions witnesses from NASA, the Department of Defense and the White House during a hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill March 19, 2013 in Washington, DC. The committee asked government and military experts about efforts to track and mitigate asteroids, meteors and other "near-Earth objects." (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: House Science, Space and Technology Committee member Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) questions witnesses from NASA, the Department of Defense and the White House during a hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill March 19, 2013 in Washington, DC. The committee asked government and military experts about efforts to track and mitigate asteroids, meteors and other "near-Earth objects." (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    GOP lawmaker: Not apologizing for my comments

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

GOP lawmaker: Not apologizing for my comments

Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of California is facing criticism and has lost an endorsement from a Realtors group for saying that people should be able to refuse to sell their homes to gay people.
Source: CNN

Politicians in trouble (15 Videos)

See More

GOP lawmaker: Not apologizing for my comments

Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of California is facing criticism and has lost an endorsement from a Realtors group for saying that people should be able to refuse to sell their homes to gay people.
Source: CNN