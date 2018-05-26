Breaking News

    Lawmaker: OK not to sell homes to gay people

Lawmaker: OK not to sell homes to gay people

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) is facing criticism after telling the National Association of Realtors that people should have the right to refuse to sell their homes to gay people.
Source: CNN

