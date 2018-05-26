Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Primaries
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Lawmaker: OK not to sell homes to gay people
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Lawmaker: OK not to sell homes to gay people
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) is facing criticism after telling the National Association of Realtors that people should have the right to refuse to sell their homes to gay people.
Source: CNN
Politicians in trouble (15 Videos)
Lawmaker: OK not to sell homes to gay people
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens indicted
Governor admits affair, denies blackmail
Sex scandals in Washington through the years
Mayor admits affair with head of her security
Australian deputy PM resigns over sex scandal
Second WH aide resigns after abuse accusations
Ex-Farenthold aide felt pressured, source says
Congressman calls female colleagues 'eye candy'
A timeline of Anthony Weiner's sexting scandals
Boy demands apology from Mike Pence
Scaramucci apologizes for insulting Trump
Sean Spicer apologizes for Hitler reference
Hear Alabama governor's apology
State senator apologizes for racist remarks
Mayor pushed to resign after racist Facebook posts
See More
Lawmaker: OK not to sell homes to gay people
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) is facing criticism after telling the National Association of Realtors that people should have the right to refuse to sell their homes to gay people.
Source: CNN