ELKHART, IN - MAY 10: President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally on May 10, 2018 in Elkhart, Indiana. The crowd filled the 7,500-person-capacity gymnasium. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
ELKHART, IN - MAY 10: President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally on May 10, 2018 in Elkhart, Indiana. The crowd filled the 7,500-person-capacity gymnasium. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    WaPo: Trump made up Hispanic crimes in 2017

In preparation for an immigration portion in his speech to Congress in 2017, President Donald Trump would reminisce of how the crowds would respond when he made up Hispanic names and their potential crimes during his campaign, The Washington Post reports.
In preparation for an immigration portion in his speech to Congress in 2017, President Donald Trump would reminisce of how the crowds would respond when he made up Hispanic names and their potential crimes during his campaign, The Washington Post reports.
